Sgt. Talisa McClain is the only woman instructor among Durham Police’s Physical Training leads

By Cindy Bae

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — In a profession typically dominated by men, Sgt. Talisa McClain stands out as the only woman physical training instructor for Durham Police.

“Being the only female PT instructor has some unique challenges,” McClain said. “One, is having to navigate in such a male-dominated environment. But I also have had the opportunity to inspire and motivate and empower others.”

McClain has been with the department for 20 years, but became a certified PT instructor in 2017. She takes the lead not only in physical training, but in the field as a patrol supervisor for District Four.

“I grew up in Durham and I grew up in a lot of the communities where there was a lot of gang violence and drug violence,” McClain said. “I always wanted to see police officers in those areas that look like me and I just also wanted to understand why people chose to do what they did.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, McClain is being highlighted for her hard work and determination. She hopes to inspire others to pursue a career in law enforcement, especially women.

Currently, Durham Police said 17.2% of their officers are women. Their goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.

“I just want to be an inspiration for other people so that they can see women in these positions and know that they’re able to obtain them as well,” McClain said.

“We bring a different perspective, so we’re definitely needed in the profession, and I think we’re on the right track of having more females enter into it.”

