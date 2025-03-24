Police officers help deliver baby Patience

By Kirsten Mitchell

Click here for updates on this story

SARTRELL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Three police officers in Sartell, Minnesota found themselves responding 911 call for a woman in labor Friday morning. What started as a typical emergency call quickly turned into a life-changing event for both the family and the officers.

The baby, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was in a hurry to make her grand entrance into the world.

“I remember waking up with contractions and thinking I had a little more time than I did,” Tasha Allstott said.

However, as the contractions intensified, it became clear that there would be no time to get to the hospital.

“I knew it was too late and I’m not going to be able to go in the car, like you need to call 911 because this baby is coming now,” she said.

Sartell police officer Steve Matthews was the first to arrive at the scene, quickly joined by officer Adam VandeVrede and Sgt. Matt Gray.

“That was like the very first call of the morning so it was like, ‘That got the blood flowing,'” VandeVrede said.

Just 11 minutes after the 911 call, the officers successfully helped Tasha deliver her baby in her bedroom. Fortunately, there were no complications and both mother and baby were healthy.

Although all three officers had first responder training, Matthews took the lead in the delivery, drawing from his prior experience.

“I’ve done it before so it wasn’t as nerve-wracking as the first time,” he said.

Despite the unexpected nature of the birth, Tasha remembers the experience fondly.

“It was just the most amazing birth I’ve ever had. Couldn’t have planned it better,” she said.

When the officers asked if a name had been chosen, Tasha revealed it was Patience.

VandeVrede couldn’t help but laugh, recalling the moment.

“The question was, do you have a name picked out for the baby? And she says yes, it’s Patience. And it was one of those moments where you all look at each other – and well maybe more like impatient,” he said.

Now, as they look ahead to their growing family, the arrival of little Patience will certainly be a story Tasha and Donovan will never forget.

The officers visited the family at the hospital, bringing a gift basket to celebrate the new arrival. Tasha, Donovan and their newborn daughter are now back home, doing well as they embark on their new adventures as a family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.