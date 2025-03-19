Additional death reported following weekend tornado outbreak

By Richard Bourne

WALTHALL COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — Storms that struck Mississippi on Friday and Saturday spun up 18 tornadoes, and some of them went on for miles.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has reported a seventh death following a tornado outbreak over the weekend.

Walthall County now says it has four deaths, which includes a 7-year-old boy who was killed when he was inside a mobile home that was destroyed during the March 15, 2025 storms. Covington County reported one storm-related death, and Jefferson Davis had two deaths.

MEMA said it has received reports of 831 homes, 37 businesses and 20 farms damaged. Of the homes that were damaged, 131 were destroyed. Leflore County had the most homes damaged, with 314. Walthall County reported 182 homes damaged.

MEMA has filled requests for over 1,000 tarps and more than 18,000 bottles of water for counties.

The National Weather Service said the strongest tornado was an EF4 that started in Louisiana and traveled through Pike, Walthall, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Covington counties. The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 170 mph and was on the ground for just over 65 miles.

