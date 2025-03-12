Savannah-born sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

By Graham Cawthon

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — A U.S. Navy sailor born in Savannah and killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will soon receive full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy announced that Chief Warrant Officer John Gaynor Connolly will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on March 27.

Connolly, who served on the USS Oklahoma, was previously buried as an Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii before his remains were positively identified.

Connolly was born April 28, 1893 and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 20. At the time of the attack, he was 48.

His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), World War I Victory Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the American Campaign Medal.

The USS Oklahoma, commissioned in 1916, capsized as a result of the Pearl Harbor attack. More than 400 crewmembers were killed.

