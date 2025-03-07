A Timeless Ballet Classic Returns: Houston Ballet’s “The Sleeping Beauty” Awakens the Stage

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) —

Houston Ballet is set to enchant audiences once again with its breathtaking production of The Sleeping Beauty at the Wortham Theater Center from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 23, 2025. A beacon of artistic excellence in the performing arts, Houston Ballet continues to inspire generations with its spellbinding performances, unparalleled technical mastery, and deep-rooted commitment to storytelling through dance. This year’s production of The Sleeping Beauty promises to be a springtime spectacle, featuring the exquisite choreography of Artistic Director Emeritus Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., and the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Dancers will transport audiences into the magical world of princesses, fairies, and the power of true love’s kiss—reminding us all of the beauty and resilience found in art.

Dancing Through Time: A Conversation with Houston Ballet’s Rising Stars Houston Style Magazine had the privilege of sitting down with two of Houston Ballet’s exceptional Corps de Ballet dancers, Neal Burks and Allison Whitley. These talented artists shared their journeys, inspirations, and the significance of performing in this classical masterpiece.

Finding Passion in Ballet For Burks, ballet was an unexpected yet transformative path. “I started with music, learning piano, and then my dance teacher encouraged me to audition for The Nutcracker at Florida Ballet,” he recalls. “I fell in love with it instantly. From there, I trained with Next Generation Ballet before joining Houston Ballet Academy in 2017. It’s been an incredible journey.” Similarly, Whitley discovered her passion early. “I was just three years old in baby ballerina classes, but by ten years old, I knew this was what I wanted to do,” she shares. Now a proud member of the Houston Ballet, Whitley’s journey has been fueled by dedication and an unbreakable love for the stage.

The Magic of Houston Ballet Both dancers spoke about the unparalleled camaraderie and support within the company. “There’s this misconception that ballet is cutthroat,” Whitley explains, “but Houston Ballet is different. We’re a ‘clapping company.’ We celebrate each other’s successes, even when things don’t go as planned. That sense of support is rare and beautiful.” Burks agrees, highlighting the world-class environment that Houston Ballet provides. “We’re lucky to have such incredible facilities, live pianists, and artistic leadership that truly nurtures us. The diversity of our repertoire keeps us growing as dancers.”

A Fairytale Unfolds: The Sleeping Beauty As the company prepares for The Sleeping Beauty, excitement is at an all-time high. Whitley, who is performing multiple roles—including Temperament Fairy, Generosity Fairy, and Lilac Fairy Attendant—expresses her enthusiasm. “This ballet is so special because everyone gets their moment. The energy in the studio is electric, and we’re all pushing each other to bring our best to the stage.” Burks, known for his gravity-defying jumps and elegant artistry, is equally thrilled. “This production is about more than just beautiful dancing. It’s about transformation, resilience, and the idea that love and light can overcome darkness.”

The Power of Ballet: More Than Just a Performance Beyond the stage, ballet serves as a powerful medium for personal growth and artistic expression. “My goal as a dancer is to connect with the audience,” Whitley says. “If I can make someone feel something—whether it’s joy, nostalgia, or inspiration—then I’ve done my job.” Burks echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of adaptability. “I don’t set rigid goals for myself. Instead, I focus on becoming the best version of me, staying open to opportunities, and continuing to grow.”

A Must-See Spring Event As Houston Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty prepares to make its grand return, audiences can expect a mesmerizing performance filled with opulent costumes, breathtaking choreography, and the timeless tale of Princess Aurora’s journey from a deep slumber to triumphant love. Designed by the legendary Desmond Heeley, the luxurious sets and costumes will transport audiences into a world of magic and romance. For those seeking an immersive cultural experience, this is an event not to be missed. Ballet has the power to heal, inspire, and remind us of the importance of storytelling through movement. Secure your tickets for this unforgettable production and witness the rebirth of love, grace, and artistry this spring.

Houston Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty 📅 Dates: March 13-23, 2025 📍 Location: Wortham Theater Center, Houston, TX 🎟️ Tickets: Available now at HoustonBallet.org

About the Dancers 🌟 Allison Whitley (@allydancer_123) A rising star in the Corps de Ballet, Whitley trained at The Dallas Conservatory before joining Houston Ballet Academy. She was promoted to the Corps de Ballet in 2024 and continues to captivate audiences with her grace and technique. 🌟 Neal Burks (@nburks12) Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Burks trained at The Florida Ballet and Next Generation Ballet before joining Houston Ballet in 2021. His commanding stage presence and breathtaking jumps make him a standout performer in every production.

