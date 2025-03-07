104-year-old World War II veteran honored by community



WCCO, DON TIETZ, CNN

By Ray Campos, Reg Chapman

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — At 104 years old, Don Tietz is the oldest resident of Cottage Grove, but even at his remarkable age he still hasn’t lost his wit.

Drafted during World War II, Tietz found himself a long way from his hometown farm.

“I was a truck driver, an army occupation,” Tietz said.

Hauling ammunition across America’s campaign into Europe, Tietz saw his fair share of the frontlines.

“We spearheaded across France,” he said.

Tietz and his platoon shared close encounters with the enemy,

“Found out in that red barn there was German soldiers in it, they never fired on us. I don’t know why they didn’t,” Tietz said.

But he faced the true realities of war.

“There was 212, only 12 of us came back,” Tietz said.

He represents a different era of grit and perseverance. Surrounded by friends and family, the Allina Health Hospice team showed their gratitude to Tietz’s service by giving him a heartfelt ceremony, where he was awarded a pin and certificate.

It was an opportunity to reflect on all those years.

“We’re still so lucky to have him around to tell us stories,” Tietz’s youngest daughter, Doreen Juckel, said. “Today, I learned a little bit more from him than I did before.”

As some memories fade from Tietz, his family still reflects on his love for cars, sweets and his love for polka.

Tietz is still living in his home with the help of his family and a hospice nurse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.