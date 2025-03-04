17 people temporarily out of a home Tuesday morning due to Denver apartment complex fire

By Katie Parkins

DENVER (KMGH) — 17 people were displaced due to an apartment complex fire in Denver Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

There were no injuries reported.

A space heater is the suspected cause of the fire, Denver FD Captain Luis Cedillo said.

The fire was reported at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday at S. Yosemite Street and E. Oxford Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy fire and smoke in five apartment units. It took crews two hours to completely put the fire out and make sure there were no hot spots, Cedillo said.

