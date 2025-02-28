Girl, 13, had to go to hospital after taking cannabis edible at Chicago school

By Marissa Sulek

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A mother says her 13-year-old daughter was unconscious for 24 hours after she was given a marijuana edible at school.

The girl was not the only child who took the substance this week at Francis M. McKay Elementary School, at 6938 S. Washtenaw Ave. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Three separate letters were sent to McKay parents in the last few weeks, showing kids were given edibles and medical attention was needed.

For an entire day, Kyreana Loman’s mom said her daughter lay on a hospital bed at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Her mom was uncertain when, or if, she would wake up.

“I was just like, ‘What happened with my baby? Who did something to her? Someone gave her something,'” said Donna Loman.

Loman said she got a call from McKay Elementary School saying Kyreana passed out and was unconscious Wednesday morning. She immediately drove to the school.

“She was on the floor still,” said Loman.

Donna Loman said she thought someone gave Kyreana an edible, because parents were sent a letter about that subject back on Feb. 13.

The letter said a student consumed an unknown substance that may have been cannabis. That student was given medical attention, and parents were contacted.

Donna Loman said she spoke with her daughter after the incident to make her aware.

“I said, ‘Hey Kyreana, don’t take nothing from nobody — no candy, no food, no juice, no chips, no nothing,'” said Donna Loman.

But two weeks later, Loman said Kyreana was the very reason McKay sent another letter to parents on Wednesday.

On Thursday, another notice still was sent to families saying a different child needed medical attention after taking what they believe was an edible.

“I was just hoping and praying that that student, that kid, was all right,” said Donna Loman, “and that they can look at things much different and much bigger than the picture that what they’re seeing now, and take things more serious and accountability.”

Donna Loman said Kyreana finally woke up Thursday afternoon, but still can’t talk much. She now wants to know if the McKay and the Chicago Public Schools will take action.

“It happened on their watch, and they’re supposed to watch these kids and make them feel safe and comfortable at school,” said Donna Loman.

In the letter to parents, McKay Principal Aundre Hayes added that the school will provide seventh and eighth grade students with preventative education on drug and alcohol use, and will offer additional support.

