Tucson shelter seeks fosters as 59 cats are rescued from a home

By KVOA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Tucson Ariz (KVOA) — Animal Protection Officers and shelter staff worked into the night to impound 59 cats from a single home. This marks a significant addition to the growing number of cats taken in by the shelter in recent months.

Pima County has seen a challenging few months as several large-scale cases have resulted in hundreds of cats being brought to the shelter. The shelter is preparing for another expected impound of 20 to 25 cats.

The shelter is urgently seeking fosters and adopters to provide homes for the cats in their care. “By giving a kitty in need a home today, even temporarily, you’re helping save lives,” said a shelter representative.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.