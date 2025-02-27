Enterprise High School principal arrested in his driveway over ‘custody dispute’

By Blake Mayfield

Click here for updates on this story

REDDING, Calif. (KHSL) — The Principal at Enterprise High School in Redding was arrested over the weekend following a disturbance outside of his home.

Ryan Johnson told Action News Now that it was a ‘custody dispute’ that happened between he and his ex-wife outside of his home on Saturday night. He says he was arrested after he didn’t stay in his house during the dispute, after police told him to do so.

According to RPD’s call log, there was a disturbance involving yelling outside Johnson’s home around 10:30 PM Saturday night. Johnson says his daughter was experiencing anxiety, and had asked her mom, Johnson’s ex-wife, to pick her up. Johnson added that he was drinking Saturday night, which isn’t normal for him.

He says his ex-wife showed up at his house unexpectedly, which is when they got into a dispute. Johnson says to help mediate the situation, and possibly find out why his wife was there, he called Redding Police. Once police arrived, they told Johnson to go back inside, which he says he did.

But, once police started questioning his ex-wife, Johnson came back outside his home, and that’s when he was taken into custody. Redding police then arrested Johnson in his driveway for not following an officer’s orders.

I reached out to the Superintendent of the Shasta Union High School District, which is Johnson’s employer. In a statement, Superintendent Jim Cloney said that Johnson is taking time off work to deal with the matter, and that he’ll continue to work with Johnson throughout the process.

Cloney added that no decisions have been made regarding Johnson’s return to work, but that Johnson plans to continue serving as principal for many years to come.

Johnson told me he plans to take at least a week off before returning to his role at Enterprise. He added that he plans on sending out an email to parents tonight, explaining the situation and what happened.

Johnson says he was booked into the Shasta County Jail Saturday night, but was released under his own recognizance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.