Woman recognized by police for helping save man’s life

By Angela Williams

MAGEE, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Magee Police Department is recognizing a good Samaritan who helped save a man’s life.

The incident was reported Feb. 21 at about 3:30 p.m. at Walmart, where a man had been removing a jack, causing the vehicle to roll backward, according to a post on the Magee Police Department’s Facebook page.

The vehicle ran over and crushed the man’s leg and kept going, crashing into a parked vehicle. Police said the man was bleeding heavily from his severely injured leg.

“Several citizens immediately rushed to his aid, and notably, an unidentified hero applied a makeshift tourniquet to the injured leg,” MPD said in the statement. “This decisive action was crucial in controlling the bleeding and stabilizing the victim until officers and the Magee Fire Department arrived on the scene to take over.”

The “hero” was later identified as Ashley Randall Davidson. Police said time was of the essence and the tourniquet slowed the bleeding; otherwise, he could have bled to death. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

“The Magee Police Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to the citizens who assisted during this critical incident,” the statement said. “On behalf of the Magee Police Department, thank you for your quick actions, Mrs. Davidson.”

