Nurse on a mission to address Certified Nursing Assistant shortage by training aspiring caregivers

By Faraz Javed , Jon Austin

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (WXYZ) — Francine Williams is the proud owner of the Williams Healthcare Training Center in Southfield.

“But you go by the name of Nurse Fran?” I asked.

“That is correct,” said Fran.

A Black-owned business that trains Home Health Aides and teaches CPR, but the biggest thing that Fran takes pride in is the Center’s Certified Nursing Assistant program.

“They are so essential because they are at the bedside,” said Fran.

“You’ve been a CNA for 4 years and a registered nurse for 12 years; how did you even come to this point?” I asked.

“Working on the floor, I’ve seen so many adequacies with some of the CNAs. And it was due to lack of skills and lack of training,” Fran said.

“Is there a shortage right now for CNAs?” I asked.

“Aside from there being a national shortage, there is a huge shortage in Michigan. It’s projected that nearly 20,000 positions will open within the next few years. And that’s simply due to the aging population. And the CNAs currently in the field are leaving to pursue other careers such as nursing,” Fran said.

That’s why Fran is on a mission: to help aspiring CNAs.

Newly enrolled in the program, 37-year-old Brittni Johnson has always wanted to be a caregiver.

“What was holding you back?” I asked.

“Being able to pay for it was a lot of it,” Brittni said.

After working in the restaurant industry for 15 years, the mom of five can finally turn her dream into reality.

“How do you think this is going to change your life?” I asked.

“I think it’s going to open up doors for my family to see that it’s never too late to learn more about things that you are passionate about,” Brittni said.

“Your family must be really proud of you,” I mentioned.

“Absolutely! Cheerleading all the way,” said Brittni.

“Who is your biggest fan?” I followed up with.

“My friend Jackie Spencer. Cause she came through this program, she believed in me. And I’m grateful to her for opening up this chance,” Brittni said.

Brittni’s friend Jackie, who also became a CNA at the Center, shared Brittni’s hardship with Fran.

“I can relate with that because that’s life. Not everyone is born with the funds and opportunities for what they want to do,” Fran said.

Fran encouraged Brittni to apply for the Center’s scholarship. As a result, the program is 100% covered by the Center.

“You know the bills don’t stop… there have obviously been times in my personal life where I’m like, where do I go career-wise?” Brittni said.

As the Center continues giving back to the community, Fran says over the 2 years, the program has produced over 150 CNAs.

“My next goal is to create a licensed Licensed Practical Nurse program, which would be the next step for CNAs,” said Fran.

Meanwhile, Fran and Brittni’s message is simple: it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams. Plus, Fran says she is willing to work with anyone who steps through the Center’s door to kick start their caregiving journey.

