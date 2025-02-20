Cal Fire captain stabbed to death in San Diego County home

By Rob McMillan

Click here for updates on this story

RAMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A Cal Fire captain died Monday after she was stabbed multiple times in her San Diego County home, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it’s investigating the death of Rebecca “Becky” Marodi, 49, as a potential domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded to a radio call just before 9 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies found Marodi with multiple stab wounds and treated her until Cal Fire paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Marodi knew the assailant, but a suspect hasn’t been identified.

“Homicide detectives are actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible,” sheriff’s officials said.

A motive is unclear and no arrests have been made.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. She also recently helped battle the Eaton Fire.

“The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family,” Cal Fire said.

John Clingingsmith, a Cal Fire Riverside County public information officer, knew Marodi for 30 years.

“She was always very positive,” Clingingsmith said. “Always had a smile on her face. It didn’t matter what the situation was.”

“I think that’s one of the things everybody has been talking about, was her smile and her laugh, and just the fact that she was always there,” Clingingsmith added.

Marodi was planning to retire later this year.

A procession was held for Marodi Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.