Shreveport police arrest Target thief known as ‘Fire Exit Lady’

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Target over the past 18 months was arrested Saturday after attempting to run from police.

Shreveport police identified the woman as Catreece Madison, who had gained notoriety as the “Fire Exit Lady” for repeatedly using the store’s emergency exit to evade capture, police said. Detectives took Madison into custody after a foot chase through the Youree Drive Target and its parking lot. Investigators said Madison had been linked to at least 21 thefts from the store since Sept. 7, 2023. The stolen goods totaled an estimated $10,000. Police had been investigating the case but had been unable to identify her until now.

Madison faces one count of felony theft for allegedly stealing $1,530 worth of merchandise on Feb. 2, 6, and 10. Due to her history as a repeat offender, detectives also charged her with 18 additional counts of felony theft for incidents between Sept. 7, 2023, and Jan. 26.

