Great Bend fire crews battle severe wind chills while putting out abandoned house fire

By KAKE News

GREAT BEND, Kansas (KAKE) — Firefighters battled severe sub-zero wind chills while working to put out an abandoned house fire in Great Bend early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Great Bend Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine. Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned structure that was fully engulfed, with flames coming through the roof. Crews had to take a defensive stand on the fire with multiple lines deployed.

Due to the weather, with wind chills estimated to be -20 to -30 degrees during the time of the fire, mutual aide was requested from the Ellinwood Fire Department. Crews were on scene for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the State Fire Marshals office called in to assist in the investigation.

