Winter storm likely to have “lasting impact” for North Carolina & Virginia

By Brian Slocum, Michelle Kennedy, Dylan Hudler

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) — Winter weather is expected to have a significant impact on North Carolina and Virginia this week. This storm will be the latest in a series of storms to hit the area in February.

Two days of freezing rain last week brought 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of ice from the North Carolina mountains deep into central Virginia.

THIS WEEK Colder air will follow Sunday’s cold front, dropping highs into the 30s and 40s for much of Presidents’ Day week. There is growing confidence that a winter storm will track through the South and impact the Carolinas during the middle of next week.

We are expecting a period of wintry precipitation to move into the Carolinas on Wednesday and continue Wednesday night before ending by Thursday morning. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all on the table at this point. Confidence is increasing that the most likely scenario is for a measurable significant snow north of I-40 with more of a snow, sleet, and freezing rain mix farther south over the southern Triad. This is not the only scenario and a lot can happen between now and Wednesday as the track may shift and the precipitation types and amounts would change as a result. We will continue to pin these things down in the next 24-36 hours.

This has the potential to be an impactful storm for much of our area. With that in mind, there are a few things you need to begin considering now.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.