Sugar Land’s May 3rd Ballot: A Historic Showdown of Leadership & Legacy

By Burt Levine

Click here for updates on this story

February 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As election season heats up in Sugar Land, democracy is thriving like never before. With 23 candidates vying for key positions in the May 3 municipal elections and seven contenders stepping up for the Fort Bend ISD School Board, the ballot is brimming with fresh faces, seasoned leaders, and trailblazing aspirations.

A Mayoral Race for the History Books Sugar Land’s mayoral contest isn’t just about policies—it’s about breaking barriers. Three sitting City Council members—William Ferguson, Naushad Kermally, and Carol McCutcheon—are leading the charge in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Joe Zimmerman. • William Ferguson, a 32-year police officer and businessman, brings both law enforcement expertise and entrepreneurial savvy to the table. Having won his re-election bid three years ago with a commanding 82.6% of the vote, he’s a formidable contender. • Naushad Kermally, elected to City Council in 2019, could make history as Sugar Land’s first Muslim-American mayor if elected. His leadership in District 2 has already shaped policies, and his mayoral ambitions seek to expand his influence citywide. • Carol McCutcheon, first elected in 2016, is eyeing the historic milestone of becoming Sugar Land’s first female mayor. With a track record of experience and community engagement, her campaign is rooted in progressive governance and representation. Joining them on the ballot are Michelle Mikeska, Sarwar Khan, and Alex Sowell, with Sowell, the owner of Double Dave’s Pizza in Missouri City, making a surprise last-minute filing. City Council: Who’s in the Running? Sugar Land’s City Council seats are also up for grabs, with a dynamic lineup of candidates aiming to shape the city’s future.

At-Large Position 1 With Ferguson vacating his seat to run for mayor, five candidates are vying for the position: • Dr. George Kakanatt, a U.S. Air Force veteran and businessman • Muzafarr Vohar, who previously ran for City Council • Aqeel Virk, who contested a Constable race last year • James Vonderhaar and Maggie Horgan, rounding out the diverse field

At-Large Position 2 Incumbent Jennifer Lane is stepping down, paving the way for a three-way race: • Ameer Malik, a local businessman • Robert Boetcher, who previously ran in two Republican primaries for State Representative • Outgoing Mayor Joe Zimmerman, looking to transition into a Council role

District 2 & District 4 Shake-Up With Kermally and McCutcheon pursuing mayoral bids, their seats need successors: • District 2: Nasir Hussain, Sanjay Singhal, Bradley Tilton, Frank Nunez, and Gladys Nunez • District 4: Dr. Zenat Mitha, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Sapana Patel, and former State Rep. Rick Miller • Miller brings a unique mix of military and sports experience as a Vietnam War Navy fighter pilot and a 1968 U.S. Olympic baseball team member. His son, Beau Miller, serves as a Harris County judge.

Fort Bend ISD: A Competitive School Board Race Over on the Fort Bend ISD School Board, two positions are at stake. The race for Position 3 sees: • Incumbent Rick Garcia, a former teacher and businessman • Former School Board Trustee Allison Drew • Joanne Gonzales and Angela Collins, both community advocates For Position 7, the contenders include: • Sheryl Buford, who ran for the role two years ago • Angie Wierbicki, a 2018 Missouri City Council candidate • Afshi Charania Merchant, a businesswoman who previously challenged incumbent Jim Rice

Key Dates & Voter Information Election Day is Saturday, May 3, but Early Voting kicks off on Tuesday, April 22—delayed by one day in observance of San Jacinto Day on April 21. Voter registration closes on Thursday, April 3, so mark your calendars to ensure your voice is heard in shaping Sugar Land’s future.

Why This Election Matters This year’s ballot is more than just a list of names—it’s a symbol of diversity, representation, and community engagement. Whether it’s a bid to make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor or first female mayor, or an opportunity to elect leaders who reflect the changing demographics of Sugar Land, every vote counts.

Stay informed. Stay engaged. Most importantly—show up and vote! #TeamStyleMag #HSM #SugarLandVotes

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611