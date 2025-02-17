Home that survived Palisades Fire inundated with several feet of mud after storm

By Sophie Flay

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A home that survived the Palisades Fire is now inundated with mud following a winter storm that slammed Southern California.

Nancy Waterman, 70, is doing her best to clean up the muddy mess, but the job is proving to be extremely difficult.

“This is overwhelming,” she told Eyewitness News.

Waterman has lived on the 3-acre property for 20 years. It’s her home, but also her income. The two-bedroom is one of a few guest houses on her property that she rents out.

She said last week’s storm brought about 3 feet of mud and water from every direction, which she described as “soupy and thick.”

Now, her family’s biggest concern is about what’s in the mud.

“Toxic ash, whether it’s lead, arsenic.. ,” said Eric Balfour, her son-in-law. “There’s been porta potties from the neighborhood that washed onto her property.”

The storm hit Thursday and Friday last week, but Waterman couldn’t even get out of her property until Saturday.

Once you get to the end of her driveway, you’ll find some elses’ trash cans stuck in the mud. Waterman said that summarizes how she’s feeling.

“I don’t think there’s a way that I could ever get through everything that’s happened with the flooding,” she said.

She’s frustrated with what she called a lack of preparation from the city and county – and even more disappointed that no one, other than her family, came to check on her.

“We need them to come now and come quickly,” Balfour added. “Whether that’s with the Army Corps of Engineers, with the county and state people… to assess how they stop this from happening again.”

Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park stopped by the property on Sunday, but wasn’t interested in doing an interview or talking to the media.

