WCU students aid in recovery of human remains in Cherokee County

By Rex Hodge

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Cherokee County are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area.

Western Carolina University students helped in the recovery of some of the material vital to the investigation.

It was January 23 when the State Bureau of Investigation contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office following the discovery of a skull by a hiker off Burrell Mountain.

Authorities searched the area four days later, and then again on February 4 with assistance from Western Carolina University anthropology students.

“I went out with three students to aid in finding additional remains,” said WCU Anthropology Instructor Rebecca George. “Additional skeletal remains were recovered. The remains found were consistent with the information given about when the individual’s last believed to have been in contact with anyone.”

Western’s role was specific to search and recovery.

“For our students in particular, this was a very formative experience and to be able to hopefully aid an investigation is incredibly critical,” said George. Identification was up to the authorities.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said following an extensive forensic investigation, the SBI positively identified the deceased as 35-year-old Kamron Peter Rondon.

The sheriff’s office said he had not been reported missing to any law enforcement agencies.

The cause of death remains undetermined.

As the investigation unfolds, George knows her students have helped.

“That is why most of us get into forensic anthropology in the first place, is that we have, we see the need to aid our law enforcement partners,” said George.

She said it’s been a unique experience for a handful of her students.

“Especially for students at an undergraduate institution such as Western Carolina University, it’s important for them to have these hands-on applied experiences to see essentially kind of what the real world looks like before they determine if that’s the career path they truly want to pursue,” said George.

George said her classes stand by ready to help.

