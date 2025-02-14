EV parts supplier halts $325M project in Bulloch County, eliminating more than 250 jobs

By Graham Cawthon

REGISTER, Ga. (WJCL) — In 2022, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that an electric vehicle parts supplier was coming to Bulloch County and, once operational, would employ more than 250 people.

Now, nearly three years later to the day, those plans have changed.

Aspen Aerogels, recognized as a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, intended to invest at least $325 million at its site at the Southern Gateway Commerce Park near Statesboro.

It would have been one of several EV parts supplier plants near the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County.

However, Aspen Aerogels announced Wednesday that it is halting construction on the 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 90-acre parcel.

“The Company will be assessing options to derive value from the assets in Statesboro, including relocating some equipment to upgrade and expand its existing plant (in Rhode Island),” the company announced this week as part of a written statement.

Aspen Aerogels previously announced back in 2015 plans to bring 100 jobs and a $70 million investment to the same area.

