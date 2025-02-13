Indiana man arrested after fatally shooting dad when he showed up at house during fight

By Michaela Springer

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH VERNON, Indiana (WISH) — A southern Indiana man is behind bars after police say he fatally shot his dad when he showed up at his home during a fight.

Indiana State Police identified the father as Robert “Matthew” Montgomery, 53. His son, 30-year-old Conner Montgomery, faces murder charges for the incident.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. According to ISP, officers from multiple agencies were called to a home on East Private Road in south Jennings County after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found Robert Montgomery lying dead outside the home, and Conner Montgomery barricaded inside. After some time, the suspect exited the home and was arrested.

Investigators later learned the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Conner Montgomery had been inside the home with a woman and two children when a fight broke out between them. During the altercation, Conner Montgomery drew his gun and fired it inside the house.

The woman tried to leave, but when doing so, Conner Montgomery shot at her vehicle and disabled it.

Before calling police, Robert Montgomery was notified and called to the scene. Investigators say Conner Montgomery shot his father while he stood outside the home.

Conner Montgomery was arrested and faces several preliminary charges:

Murder. Criminal confinement with a deadly weapon. Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Domestic battery in the presence of minors. Neglect of a dependent. Pointing a firearm.

This story was updated to correct the name of the road.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.