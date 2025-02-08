Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Toxic gas leak cleared up at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

By
Published 12:35 pm

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Military officials cleared up a toxic gas leak that was at Gate 39 of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam sent out an alert around 6 p.m. on Friday advising those in the area to avoid Port Royal Street and Paul Hamilton Avenue.

Military officials shortly handled the incident, following up with an “all clear” message just after 7 p.m.

The area was marked with caution tape as there are also surrounding manholes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content