Man rescued from middle of Clear Creek by Shasta County Sheriff’s Swift Water Rescue Team

By Lorraine Dechter

REDDING, California (KHSL) — A water rescue near the Clear Creek Bridge took place Sunday morning after the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was told a person was stranded on an island in the middle of Clear Creek.

When the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Rescue Team arrived they saw a man on an island approximately 150 yards east of the bridge. The initial call call in to 9-1-1 at 9:37 a.m.

The stranded man was rescued with ropes, rescue lines, and watercraft, said responders on Sunday afternoon. They said the man did not require any medical attention.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to avoid creeks and rivers during storms as heavy rains can cause water to rise quickly and without warning.

Supporting agencies for the rescue included the Redding Fire Department, the Redding Police Department, and CAL FIRE.

