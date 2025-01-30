State Treasurer helps Iowa family reunite with veteran’s Purple Heart Medal

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The family of an Iowa veteran was reunited with his Purple Heart Medal on Wednesday.

The State Treasurer’s office says it found the military medal inside a safety deposit box belonging to Garold Hayes.

Staff spent months searching for his family.

On Wednesday, they were able to return it to his cousin, Nancy Hayes. She says she’s planning to keep her cousin’s memory alive.

“Probably eventually pass it on to another Hayes and make sure a Hayes has it,” Nancy Hayes said. “For now, this Hayes has it.”

That medal was one of two unclaimed Purple Hearts that officials found. They are still trying to find the next of kin of the other.

Officials say it belongs to Herman Eggers of Waterloo.

