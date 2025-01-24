Man arrested for allegedly stabbing caseworker multiple times

By Natalia Escalante

ORION TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a caseworker who helps refugees on Wednesday in Orion Township.

Deputies in Oakland County responded to a 911 call of a man “who had been stabbed multiple times” around 2:05 p.m. on Red Root Road near E. Silverbell and Kern roads.

Authorities say the suspect took off in his car but was later taken into custody. Deputies say he is a refugee from Afghanistan.

The victim is a caseworker with a company that helps refugees, officials said. He was taken into surgery with stab wounds that are “very serious,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Officials don’t believe anyone else was involved and say there’s no danger to the community.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and say they’ll provide more details at a later time.

