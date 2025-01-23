Oscar Nominations 2025: Complete List of Nominees

By Nahal Garakani

January 23, 2025 (LAPost.com) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its 97th Oscar nominations Thursday morning, signaling a historic shift toward international and independent cinema. “Emilia Pérez” leads with eight nominations, while “The Brutalist” follows with six and “Anora” with five, reflecting the Academy’s strongest embrace of global cinema to date.

The gender-bending musical drama swept major categories with nominations for Best Picture and Director Jacques Audiard, while star Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgender woman nominated for an Academy Award. The film’s original songs “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” also earned recognition.

Notable absences include Angelina Jolie (“Maria”), Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”), and Kate Winslet (“Lee”) in the Best Actress category. Denzel Washington’s performance in “Gladiator II” also failed to secure a nomination.

Independent productions dominated the Best Picture slate, with Sean Baker’s “Anora” and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” challenging bigger studio contenders. “Dune: Part Two,” while earning four nominations in technical categories, notably missed out on directing and acting recognition. The acting nominations reflect the Academy’s growing international outlook. Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”), and first-time nominee Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”) compete for Best Actor. The Best Actress race features three international performers, with Gascón joining Brazil’s Fernanda Torres and rising star Mikey Madison.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said. “The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

In technical categories, “Dune: Part Two” maintained its expected stronghold in Visual Effects and Production Design, while smaller productions made surprising inroads in traditionally blockbuster-dominated categories.

The animation field presents an intriguing mix, with Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” facing competition from independent productions including “Memoir of a Snail” and “The Wild Robot.”

Netflix led studios with sixteen nominations, followed by A24 with fourteen and Universal with thirteen. Actor-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations during a livestream from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2, 2025, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien making his debut as host.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

MAJOR CATEGORIES

Best Picture

“Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” “I’m Still Here” “Nickel Boys” “The Substance” “Wicked” Directing

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” Sean Baker, “Anora” Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance” Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” Mikey Madison, “Anora” Demi Moore, “The Substance” Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, “Anora” Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown” Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown” Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist” Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave” Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” WRITING

Original Screenplay

“Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Real Pain” “September 5” “The Substance” Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Emilia Pérez” “Nickel Boys” “Sing Sing” ANIMATION & SHORT FILM

Animated Feature Film

“Flow” “Inside Out 2” “Memoir of a Snail” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” “The Wild Robot” Animated Short Film

“Beautiful Men” “In the Shadow of the Cypress” “Magic Candies” “Wander to Wonder” “Yuck!” Live Action Short Film

“A Lien” “Anuja” “I’m Not a Robot” “The Last Ranger” “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” DOCUMENTARY

Documentary Feature

“Black Box Diaries” “No Other Land” “Porcelain War” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” “Sugarcane” Documentary Short Subject

“Death by Numbers” “I Am Ready, Warden” “Incident” “Instruments of a Beating Heart” “The Only Girl in the Orchestra” MUSIC

Original Score

“The Brutalist” – Daniel Blumberg “Conclave” – Volker Bertelmann “Emilia Pérez” – Clément Ducol and Camille “Wicked” – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz “The Wild Robot” – Kris Bowers Original Song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight” “Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing” “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late” TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Cinematography

“The Brutalist” – Lol Crawley “Dune: Part Two” – Greig Fraser “Emilia Pérez” – Greig Fraser “Maria” – Ed Lachman “Nosferatu” – Jarin Blaschke Film Editing

“Anora” – Sean Baker “The Brutalist” – David Jancso “Conclave” – Nick Emerson “Emilia Pérez” – Juliette Welfling “Wicked” – Myron Kerstein

Sound

“A Complete Unknown” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” “Wicked” “The Wild Robot” Production Design

“The Brutalist” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Nosferatu” “Wicked” Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown” – Arianne Phillips “Conclave” – Lisy Christl “Gladiator II” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Nosferatu” – Linda Muir “Wicked” – Paul Tazewell Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man” “Emilia Pérez” “Nosferatu” “The Substance” “Wicked” Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus” “Better Man” “Dune: Part Two” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” “Wicked” International Feature Film

Brazil – “I’m Still Here” Denmark – “The Girl with the Needle” France – “Emilia Pérez” Germany – “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” Latvia – “Flow”

