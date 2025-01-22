Baby Jesus statue stolen from church nativity scene, priest says

By Alicia Roberts, Scott Jacobson

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — For the second time in less than a year, a historic church in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is coping with an act of vandalism.

This time, someone stole a decades-old baby Jesus statue from a Christmas nativity inside the National Shrine of St. John Neumann. The incident happened on Jan. 6.

“There is not a monetary hook to this. There has been other incidents with church, and there were very expensive items that were taken. This is more emotional,” said shrine director Rev. John Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said the fact that shrines are always open as places of spiritual worship and interaction often makes them easy targets.

“I’m not surprised that it happened,” Kingsbury said. “I’m upset that it happened.”

This is the second act of vandalism at the shrine over the past year. Last February, three stained glass windows were broken. They were being repaired the same week the statue was taken.

As for the baby Jesus statue, Kingsbury said all he’s asking is for the beloved piece to be returned to where it belongs.

“I really would like to just connect to the person [and say], ‘What’s up?'” Kingsbury said. “Obviously, something is disruptive in their life.”

