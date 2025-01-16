Progresso debuts new limited-edition, savory “soup drops” for cold and flu season

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hard candy and soup all in one? Progresso has now released what they are marketing as “Soup Drops.”

“For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you’re under the weather,” said MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills. “When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl?”

The brand says the savory drops are available for a limited time in January for National Soup Month, and the peak of cold and flu season.

The Soup Drops went on sale Thursday, and can only be found online. They were sold out by 1 p.m. General Mills says additional quantities will be released every Thursday.

The candies come in a can that looks like a Progress Soup can. Each can holds 20 individually wrapped candies.

Each order also comes with a can of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. They can be purchased for $2.49.

Progresso is a brand of General Mills, which is based in Minneapolis.

