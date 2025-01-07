NYC congestion pricing in effect as drivers get through first workday commute with new tolls

By Elijah Westbrook, Natalie Duddridge, Hannah Kliger, Christina Fan

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — Congestion pricing is now in effect in New York City after months of delays and legal challenges.

The first weekday morning rush hour since the controversial new tolling system was turned on Sunday is now in the books. All eyes are on how traffic will change, if at all.

“Let’s give it a few days to sink in and get a trend. But we’re going to be analyzing the data to see where the impacts are. I’m looking at everything, response times for vehicles,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I’m going to be looking at the length of drive time.”

A detailed congestion pricing map shows where the zone is in effect, and how pricing will work, depending on which crossing you take, and what time.

Most drivers passing under the new tolling gantries will be charged a once-per-day toll to enter Manhattan’s Congestion Relief Zone south of 60th Street. The system is set up to charge most drivers $9 during peak hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The toll costs $2.25 overnight.

Drivers taking the Holland or Lincoln tunnels will get a $3 rebate during peak hours only. Taxi riders will pay a new 75-cent surcharge per ride if they enter the zone, but it’s double per ride — $1.50 — if you take Uber or Lyft. Lyft has said it will credit users $1.50 toward a future ride if they get hit with the fee while taking a ride this January.

Trucks are paying the most, with the largest having to dish out $21.60 at peak.

“We are charged at higher prices than passenger vehicles, and we are charged per trip instead of per day. So the cost for this to our industry are going to be significant,” said Zach Miller, of the Trucking Association of N.Y.

Drivers should also check the status of their E-ZPass accounts to make sure they’re in good standing and up to date. If drivers opt to pay by mail, they will be charged $13.50, instead of $9.

During Monday’s evening rush, traffic on Eighth Avenue in Midtown was lighter than usual, which was a positive sign for cab driver Bobur Gulamjanov.

“This is good. Usually here, too much traffic,” Gulamjanov said.

During CBS News New York’s ride along, Gulamjanov told us less traffic makes it easier to pick up customers and get them to their destinations.

But we had to a pay that 75-cent surcharge for congestion pricing.

“What’s the difference? You stay in traffic, you pay a little more money. We drive quick, you sometimes pay less,” Gulamjanov said.

Sunday’s rollout was the first big test, and MTA officials said there were no major issues. Some drivers wondered if Monday’s inclement weather may have kept people off the roads, so Tuesday may be a better indication of the effects of congestion pricing.

The money generated is expected to help fund the city’s public transit system and help pay for things like new subway cars, buses and large-scale projects like the Second Avenue Subway.

“Buses are slower than walking in much of Midtown. We want to see if that can be improved,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. “We are investing in ADA accessibility, so everybody — people in strollers, wheelchairs, older people who don’t climb stairs — can use the system.”

New Jersey drivers hit with congestion pricing and higher tolls

Monday’s commute was a double-whammy for New Jersey drivers. Not only were the congestion pricing tolls in effect, but the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also, coincidentally, chose this past weekend to hike the price of its bridges and tunnels by 3%. That means a peak trip into the city will now cost $22.06 — a whopping $6.68 more than before.

For those taking public transportation, those prices will go up, too. PATH fares will increase by 25 cents on Jan. 12, rising from $2.75 to $3.

New Jersey officials tried until the last minute to fight off congestion pricing, citing environmental concerns, but to no avail. On Friday, a federal judge denied the Garden State’s request for a temporary restraining order. Attorneys have vowed to appeal, despite the tolling having already begun.

Congestion pricing is highly unpopular in New Jersey, where many suburban drivers feel they are being punished due to MTA mismanagement.

“There is some possibility of hope as far as traffic and congestion, but still … I mean, the fees are too high, every day,” Princeton resident Courtney Tolliver said.

“That’s crazy. It’s ridiculous, but what can we do? We have no choice,” rideshare driver Muctar Shaw said.

“Once they start paying and they get that first credit card or E-ZPass bill, they’re gonna … more people are going to be on the train,” NJ Transit rider Chan Bass said.

“Just getting into the city, it’s insane. Both are expensive right now,” commuter Michelle Stolin said.

The one reprieve New Jersey drivers do get is if they use the Lincoln or Holland tunnels, they will receive a $3 toll credit. But those using the George Washington Bridge will not receive a discount.

Some New Jersey drivers, like Chris Nunez, took drastic measures. To avoid the toll, he moved from New Jersey to the Bronx.

“When congestion pricing first started coming, I said I’ll have to move back to New York,” he said. “Sold the car, taking the train full time.”

But Nunez has reservations about the subway system.

“It’s not safe,” he said. “Police need to do a better job walking up and down the platform.”

MTA offers incentives for LIRR and Metro-North riders

One big question is whether more Long Island commuters will be parking their cars and taking the train into the city.

MTA officials say they expect the toll will lead to 80,000 fewer vehicles traveling into the Congestion Relief Zone every day.

Commuters on the Long Island Rail Road are wondering if that means their trains will be more crowded.

“Well, what’s annoying is that we pay $300 and plus bucks a month, pretty sure,” a commuter named Val said. “Like, right now, it’s crowded to the brim, and I want a guaranteed seat. It’s really annoying.”

“I’m going to lose my chance to nap on the train if I don’t have a seat,” commuter Margo Rudd said.

There are some perks for commuters who choose to take public transit now that congestion pricing has begun.

This past weekend was the start of a new initiative where monthly LIRR and Metro-North tickets were honored at all stations, regardless of what’s printed on the ticket. Saturday was also the start of the MTA’s winter weekend discount program, which means monthly ticketholders can bring up to two guests on board with them for $1 each.

The MTA says, over time, customers can also expect to see improvements in their commute. About $1.5 billion of the revenue will be spent on capital improvements to the LIRR, including upgraded signals, repairs for platforms and stations, replacing outdated train cars and improving accessibility.

Subway riders split on congestion pricing impact

“Today is day one,” one subway rider said, explaining that he took the subway from Brooklyn instead of driving in to his job in the Congestion Relief Zone. He said it’s inconvenient, and he had to wake up earlier to accommodate the commute.

“Now I have to take the train. It’s too expensive,” he said. “With all the stuff going on in the trains, who wants to take the trains?”

Congestion pricing has both vocal supporters and detractors who seemingly split on whether this will actually improve public transit.

“Glad it’s finally here,” Vincent Calabrese said. “I think it will make life better for everybody, will make the air cleaner, ambulance service quicker. Will make delivery service quicker.”

“Couldn’t be happier. Congestion pricing is needed. Midtown is constantly congested, emergency vehicles can’t get to where they need to go, and truly the mass transit system really needs the funding,” commuter Laura Sachs said.

Some longtime subway riders remain skeptical. They said they’ve heard the promises of transit improvement before, but haven’t seen much change.

“A lot of stations with no elevators and escalators. The escalator here has been broken for months. That’s an example of how the MTA is not stepping up,” commuter Mark Rodriguez said.

“Somehow, I don’t believe it will help the city at all,” commuter Joseph Coello said.

“I heard the chairman of the MTA said the point is to try to get people to make use of the subway. I think it’s a great idea for real,” said Mohammedbasheer Tanimu, who recently moved to New York.

“There will be way more people on the trains now that congestion pricing is going up,” Washington Heights resident Thomas Velasquez said.

The MTA has said the goal is to improve mass transit with the money the first-in-the-nation toll brings in, while also getting people out of their cars in the process.

“Whether toll, weather, or both, traffic is light today and drivers in Manhattan are supporting the public transit system that makes our city and suburbs thrive. With congestion pricing in place, New Yorkers see broad benefits regardless of behavior. Either drivers cut congestion, pollution and collisions, or pay for an essential service. As predicted, it’s a win-win from day one,” Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance said.

Doug Williams and Lori Bordonaro contributed to this report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.