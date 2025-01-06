New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

By Bryanna Gallagher

Click here for updates on this story

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) — Marilyn and Leonard Freedman met in 1948 and married two years later.

On Sunday, their family surprised them with a gathering to celebrate decades of love.

They first met at a gathering, they went steady for two years until getting married in 1950.

“I think the secret is that family is very important to us you can see what’s going on here,” explained Marilyn Freedman.

Not many people can say they’ve been fortunate enough to celebrate 75 years of marriage – it truly is a special milestone.

“Most people don’t believe us but they’re surprised. They ask how’d you do it, that’s a common question what’s your secret I keep saying- smile,” Leonard Freedman said while smiling.

Over 75 years later they’ve grown their family. Two daughters, four grandkids, and eight great grandchildren.

Aside from each other they credit their family, but I’m sure their joking around helped too.

“You’ll notice who does majority of the talking,” laughed Leonard as he gestured towards his wife.

They’ll officially celebrate 75 years of marriage on Tuesday, which also happens to be Marilyn’s 96th birthday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.