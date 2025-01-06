Euthanasia turned homicide under investigation

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — A murder investigation was launched into the self-administered medicated death of an 88-year-old Our Care, Our Choice Act (OCOCA) patient that turned into a homicide by an attending doctor.

The 88-year-old woman died in her Punahou home on Oct. 9, 2024 at 5:34 p.m. Though the patient allowed for an unassisted, voluntary use of a lethal medication, it was reported on Oct. 15 that a 73-year-old doctor assisted in administering it.

During the process, the prescribed medication caused the patient to choke. She motioned for him to stop but he continued to administer the medication.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide after conducting an autopsy.

Under Hawaii Revised Statute Chapter 327L, the prescription of a lethal medication is allowed with certain requirements. This includes having to self-administer the lethal medication for the purpose of ending a person’s life. “Self-administer” means the individual must perform a conscious and voluntary act to take the prescription medication to end their life.

Investigators searched the doctor’s home earlier today for evidence related to the woman’s death. At this time, no arrests have been made for this second-degree murder.

This is the first homicide investigation that involves OCOCA.

More information will be provided for this ongoing investigation.

