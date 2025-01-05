People in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware brace for what’s to come for potential winter storm

By Ryan Hughes and Bill Seiders

CENTER CITY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — On a bitter cold Saturday night, many people in Center City were bundled up as they brace for what’s to come.

“I went to the grocery store already, got some salt and stuff ready, so I’m as ready as we are going to get,” said Amber Alleyne, from Willingboro, New Jersey.

At the Rothman Ice Rink in Dilworth Park, it was the calm before the storm. Philly is now preparing for the chance of accumulating snow on Monday. Sidewalks around City Hall have been salted, and the Streets Department spent part of Saturday pre-treating major roads.

In New Castle County, Delaware, roads were sprayed with a brine solution on Friday ahead of a quick storm that dropped only a dusting of snow. DelDOT says workers are being called in early Sunday to get equipment ready for the larger storm that will likely impact the entire state.

“Getting our plow trucks filled and ready so that we are able to deploy once those first snowflakes start falling,” said C.R. McLeod, Director of Community Relations for DelDOT. “The challenge for us will be ensuring that we are keeping plows out on the road continuing to work to keep roads clear, but also ensuring we are rotating staff on and off so they can get rest breaks as well.”

In New Jersey, many roads have also already been pre-treated. The New Jersey Department of Transportation says crews will be deployed to keep the roads clear and safe.

“We got hand warmers, we got hats and gloves by the door, so we feel good,” said Megan Migioia.

“Tires have enough air in them and the gas tank is full,” said Kenny Jones.

“My plan is to go outside and swim in the snow. I’m going to play in the snow and have some fun,” said Katega Springle, who is visiting from Trinidad and has never seen snow before.

