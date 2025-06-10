Skip to Content
High School Sports

Wes Ghan Gibson resigns as San Marcos baseball head coach

COACHING CHANGES.00_00_30_03.Still001
Wes Ghan Gibson was hired by the Royals in 2020
By
New
Published 1:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- KEYT NewsChannel 3 Sports has learned that Wes Ghan Gibson has resigned as head baseball coach at San Marcos High School.

Royals athletic director Aaron Solis confirmed by text.

Ghan Gibson was hired by his alma mater San Marcos in September of 2020 and led the Royals to plenty of success in his five years as the bench boss.

San Marcos won three consecutive Channel League titles from 2021-2023 and the Royals advanced all the way to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship game in 2023.

Ghan Gibson was a 3 sport standout for the Royals and played baseball in college at Cal State Northridge.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
san marcos royals
Santa Barbara

