San Luis Obispo police release video and information on officer involved shooting

March 6, 2026 5:43 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police released a video and information on someone who died from an officer-involved shooting at Poinsettia St. and Bluebell Way on Feb. 28.

SLOPD officers received emergency calls for someone threatening to shoot them and their dogs, acting erratically, wearing dark clothes in the Arbors neighborhood.

Some callers believed the man had a silver firearm, while others believed the gun was a toy, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers arrived at the Poinsettia and Bluebell intersection just before 5:00 p.m. and found the man matching the prior calls.

An officer exited his patrol car before the man pointed his weapon at the officer. The officer then told the suspect to stop multiple times and shot the suspect when he refused, according to the SLOPD.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. A video of the incident is available at the following link.

The suspect fell to the ground before paramedics arrived to attempt CPR and first aid. First responders confirmed the man was dead at 5:06 p.m. and SLOPD officers recovered the firearm, which was confirmed to be fake.

SLOPD officers identified the person who died as Willie Felton Foster Jr., a 69-year-old transient man from San Luis Obispo.

The SLOPD continues its investigation alongside the state Department of Justice.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

