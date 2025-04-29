Redevelopment plan for former site of Pea Soup Andersen’s submitted to the City of Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – The new owner Pea Soup Andersen's, local developer Edward St. George, has submitted plans for a four-story, mixed-use building on the site.

The iconic restaurant and cocktail lounge closed just shy of its 100th anniversary in January of last year and was purchased in May of the same year.

The proposal has, "a substantial process before anything will be built on the site" shared the City of Buellton about the planned redevelopment.

According to the project submission, the ground floor of the building will feature commercial spaces along the street frontages -including a 4,595-square-foot reborn Andersen's restaurant- with the upper three floors dedicated to 125 for-sale condominium units.

The new residential and commercial building will include a parking garage and surface parking as shown in the image below.

The image below, from the proposal, shows submitted concept art in the Art Deco architectural style planned for the future building.

The Buellton City Council will review the plan with a focus on mitigating the loss of a historic resource and ways to acknowledge the site's significance to the community stated the City of Buellton.

Additional commercial components include a 6,800-square-foot office space and a 5,734-square-foot gymnasium at the north end of the proposed building.

The image below from the proposal overlays the proposed building over a satellite image of the plot at the intersection of Highway 246 and Avenue of Flags.

The building would center around a large central courtyard divided into two spaces, one of which will include a pool and the other will feature passive recreational amenities.