Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Grover Beach Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at North Third Street home

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:29 am
Published 11:47 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, Owen James Wesner and Emily Lourin Reilly were identified as the people found dead Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on North Third Street.

On Nov. 15, around 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Third Street for a reported shooting with two people shot stated a press release from the Grover Beach Police Department Monday.

The incident is currently believed to have been a murder-suicide shared the Grover Beach Police Department with Your News Channel when reached for more information.

According to Grover Beach Police, one of the people identified Monday was a resident of the home, but the nature of their relationship and the exact circumstances of what happened remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.