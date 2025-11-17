Grover Beach Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at North Third Street home

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, Owen James Wesner and Emily Lourin Reilly were identified as the people found dead Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on North Third Street.

On Nov. 15, around 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Third Street for a reported shooting with two people shot stated a press release from the Grover Beach Police Department Monday.

The incident is currently believed to have been a murder-suicide shared the Grover Beach Police Department with Your News Channel when reached for more information.

According to Grover Beach Police, one of the people identified Monday was a resident of the home, but the nature of their relationship and the exact circumstances of what happened remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.