Wildfire Preparation Work Heats Up in High Risk Areas

Reducing brush is part of a wildfire preparation plan for the City Fire Department and Parks and Recreation
Published 10:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Being proactive instead of reactive is the goal for the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department in Collaboration with the City Fire Department when it comes to reducing fire dangers.

Wildfires threaten Santa Barbara year-round with many fires taking place in recent years in months that are not normally the hottest. 

Efforts to improve the community’s fire resilience and the damaging severity of wildfires continues with crews going into 18 city open space locations that are near homes where a fire can start, spread and be destructive. These are both parks and trails.

Those sites include: Arroyo Burro Open Space, Douglas Family Preserve, Franceschi Park, Hale Park,  Honda Valley Park, Laurel Canyon Park, Loma Media, Mission Historical Park, Orpet Park, Parma Park, Sheffield Reservoir, Skofield Park, Stevens Park, Sylvan Park.

Special attention has been given to sensitive plants and species.

The city says there are five priorities in mind:

Community Outreach and Education: Raising awareness about the importance of fire safety and fostering a fire-resilient community.

Defensible Space: Creating and maintaining defensible space around homes located near open spaces to act as a protective barrier against wildfires.

Fire Access Roads and Fuel Breaks: Ensuring efficient access to high fire hazard areas for rapid response.

Vegetation Management: Targeting high-fire-risk invasive species to allow native, fire-resilient species to thrive.

Fuel Load Reduction: Reducing fuel loads in high-risk areas to minimize the intensity and spread of wildfires.

The city says the work will "buffer" the areas between the brush and structures.

The vegetation management plan is funded in part through grants.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

