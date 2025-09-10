Dangerous Coastal Area Cleaned Up and Warning Signs Banning Camping and Fires Installed

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – A cleanup effort with several government staff and non-profit workers has cleaned up a problem area of the beach where Montecito and Santa Barbara come together.

This is below the cemetery and west of Butterfly Beach.

The site is often populated with homeless encampments and it is an environmental hot spot for trash, waste and debris of all sorts that can wash into the ocean at high tide.

There have also been several fires in this area over the years including some that have gone up the embankment and on to the cemetery property.

The Earthcomb non-profit volunteers joined in Tuesday to haul out the trash collected by several personnel on the scene. That included Supervisor Roy Lee's office, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, The Santa Barbara Police Department, Heal the Ocean, Bellesquardo and Good Sam.

The work was funded by Heal the Ocean.

At the end of the day, 650 pounds of trash was collected and removed.

Efforts were made before the cleanup to find shelter or relocate those who were living in the area.

New notices or signs will be going up in the area with a specific message about trespassing, camping, fires and enforcement.

Heal the Ocean has been in this area several times to remove large quantities of belongings. In many cases they have rushed in before high tide periods, knowing the possessions would be swept out into the ocean.

