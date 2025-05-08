Brown Bear spotted near IV Elementary School and Nearby Areas

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Yet another bear has been spotted Thursday morning in the Goleta/Isla Vista area. Your News Channel received reports of a small, brown bear around walking paths of Isla Vista Elementary, and later near the Devereux Slough.

Employees of Isla Vista Elementary School were notified of a bear walking around behind the school, and were encouraged to take alternative walking paths.

It was seen a little while later about a mile away at the Devereux Slough.

This comes weeks after a series of bear sightings beginning in Goleta were reported. The county was on "bear watch" as the bear seemed to be travel south through residential Goleta neighborhoods, Santa Barbara beaches, and UC Santa Barbara apartments and campus.

The body of bear was found on Highway 101 southbound of Padaro Lane in Summerland in April. It was unknown if the body found was the same bear spotted throughout the county.

A video shows the bear walking around nearby horse stables in a popular jogging area of UC Santa Barbara's West Campus.

Isla Vista Elementary says animal control was notified.

This is an ongoing story, your News Channel will be bring you more updates as it becomes available.