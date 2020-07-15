Missing dog rescued from storm drain by firefighters on UC Santa Barbara campus

Animals

GOLETA, Calif. - An alert citizen, hearing a dog in a drain pipe, was able to get a Santa Barbara County Fire crew to the scene on the UC Santa Barbara campus for a successful rescue.

The dog, identified as Sophie, had been missing from the Ellwood area about five minutes away.

The journey from its home to the drain is still a mystery.

The Urban Search and Rescue team was called out along with firefighters from two engine companies.

"It was a two year old dog, approximately 10-15 pounds, a little white dog, that had been missing from its home for about a month," said Public Information Officer Captain Daniel Bertucelli. "And reports were that the dog was under this storm drain for about three days."

The dog did not want to go near the firefighters once they got down to the drain. "They used a hose to coax the dog to firefighters," said Bertucelli. He said the line was not shooting water, it was just used to help the dog go out the opening.

Once in the arms of a firefighters, the dog calmed down and felt secure.

"It wasn't growling or anything," he said.

The dog was spotted earlier in the week. "We have reports from a police officer that said he had seen that dog in this area a few days ago," he said.

Animal rescues can be part of the first responders duties every time they go to work.

"The last one was for a mother duck and ten ducklings in the Ellwood beach area," said Bertucelli.

"It's always a good day when you can help out an animal," he said.

