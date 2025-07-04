Independence Day celebrated safely and sanely on the Central Coast.

PISMO BEACH & SANTA MARIA, Calif. - At Pismo Beach Pier, the 4th of July celebrations started at 9 a.m. with vendors from local businesses and lasts all day, finishing the night with a professional fireworks display from the end of the pier starting at 9 p.m.

In Santa Maria, from 12-4 P.M. at the Elks Baseball Field behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, a public celebration called "Red, White and PLAY!" will be held courtesy of a collaboration between Santa Maria Recreation & Parks and PLAY, Inc., sponsored by Driscoll's Berries.

With unincorporated areas of the Central Coast, including Oceano in SLO County and Orcutt in north Santa Barbara County, having now prohibited the use of all personal fireworks including those labeled "safe and sane", communities are celebrating during the day, carnival style.

Fire departments are staffed and present at these events, so the festive atmosphere and pleasant weather the Central Coast is famous for can facilitate a successful, safe and sane holiday.