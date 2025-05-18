Elina Stump wins CIF-SS D2 title in long jump to highlight her outstanding meet

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Standout sophomore Elina Stump captured the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 long jump championship with a personal best 18-7.25.

Stump also got on the podium two more times as she finished second in the triple jump and 100m hurdles,

Up next for Stump is next week's CIF Masters Meet whee she will compete in all three.

Several other local athletes advanced to the Masters Meet as well.

Santa Barbara high jumper Carter Battle and the Dons Malachi Johnston in the shot put qualified with their performances.

Cullen Gully of Dos Pueblos qualified in the mile at 4:13.11 and with a 1:57.28 in the 800 meter.

Both times were personal-best times for Gully and the mile was the second fastest in DP program history.

“Two PRs at CIF Finals is no small feat,” said Coach David Jackson. “It’s a testament to his work ethic and mental toughness.”

Ethan Ball of San Marcos is headed to the Masters Meet after a second place finish in the 110 hurdles at 14.43 seconds.