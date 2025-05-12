CIF-SS Baseball playoffs first round local matchups

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The CIF-Southern Section released it's playoff brackets for high school baseball.

Ventura was placed in rugged Division 2 and will open on the road at Simi Valley.

Also in D2, Oaks Christian hosts Redlands East Valley, Royal is home to Sultana Valley while Westlake is at San Clemente.

First round D2 games are scheduled for Friday, May 16.

Santa Barbara, which shared the Channel League title with Ventura, is in Division 3 and will play Thursday, May 15 at Crescenta Valley.

In Division 4 Dos Pueblos is at Katella while Pacifica is home to California.

Thousand Oaks hosts La Quinta.

All first round D4 games are scheduled for Friday, May 16.

Santa Paula has a Division 5 road game at Liberty while Camarillo is home to Orange Vista.

Hueneme is at Poly of Riverside.

D5 first round games are scheduled for Thursday, May 15.

Division 6 first round games are on Friday, May 16 and a couple of Ventura schools will be home.

St. Bonaventure hosts Pasadena while Foothill Tech welcomes South El Monte.

In D7 Channel Islands hosts Coachella Valley, Thacher is at Notre Dame of Riverside, and Grace plays at Vasquez in first round games on Thursday.

Cate hosts Azusa on Friday in D8 that also sees Fillmore home to Valley Christian of Santa Maria and Dunn at Duarte.

For all the playoff brackets please visit cifss.org