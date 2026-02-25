UCSB tests #1 UCLA but the Bruins pull out the broom for another sweep

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a sweep but it felt like a five-set thriller.

#12 UCSB had set points in both the second and third set but top-ranked UCLA showed their mettle and completed a hard-earned sweep 25-23, 28-26, 32-30 to stay undefeated at 13-0. Ten of those wins are by 3-0 sweeps.

The Gauchos are now 8-6 on the season.

(UCSB was led by George Bruening who had 16 kills. Entenza Design).

Riggs Guy and Ethan Saint each added 10 kills for the Gauchos.

The Bruins got a match-high 19 kills from Zach Rama and Sean Kelly tallied 14 kills.