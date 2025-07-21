Skip to Content
Kitenge is healthy again and is ready to bring energy and toughness to UCSB

Hosana Kitenge has recovered from achilles injury
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After having basketball taken away from him last year due to injury, Hosana Kitenge is enjoying every second of being back on the court.

"The new found love I have is amazing," said Kitenge who transferred to UCSB from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The 6'8, 235 pound Kitenge will have one season of eligibility for the Gauchos.

"Coach Joe (Pasternack) came and found me, we just got along, our plans and vision aligned so happy to be here."

A native of England, Kitenge averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Rajin' Cajuns in the 2023-'24 season.

An achilles injury wiped out last season but Kitenge is healthy again and is a full participant in the Gauchos 8-week summer practice session.

Watching him at practice it is clear that Hosana Kitenge will bring toughness, energy and enthusiasm to the Gauchos.

Asked to describe his play, Kitenge said "Tough and never wanting to quit."

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

