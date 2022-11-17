Skip to Content
College Sports
By
today at 12:10 am
Published 11:59 pm

Chris Gocong talks about entering Cal Poly Hall of Fame

REACTION.00_00_09_12.Still001
Chris Gocong will be inducted this weekend into the Cal Poly Mustangs Athletic Hall of Fame.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When Chris Gocong came to Cal Poly from Carpinteria High School he had no plans to play in the NFL.

But by his senior season in 2005 NFL teams had Gocong well on their radar.

This weekend the 2006 Cal Poly graduate will be one of 9 new members inducted into the Cal Poly Mustangs Athletic Hall of Fame.

Gocong set an NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision record that still stands today with 23.5 sacks in the 2005 season.

He won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the country.

He had 17.5 sacks in 2004.

Gocong was selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played seven seasons in the league with Philadelphia and Cleveland.

For more on Gocong and the other inductees please refer to this story by Cal Poly

https://gopoly.com/news/2022/9/20/general-cal-poly-to-induct-nine-into-athletics-hall-of-fame-in-november.aspx

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content