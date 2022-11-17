Chris Gocong talks about entering Cal Poly Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When Chris Gocong came to Cal Poly from Carpinteria High School he had no plans to play in the NFL.

But by his senior season in 2005 NFL teams had Gocong well on their radar.

This weekend the 2006 Cal Poly graduate will be one of 9 new members inducted into the Cal Poly Mustangs Athletic Hall of Fame.

Gocong set an NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision record that still stands today with 23.5 sacks in the 2005 season.

He won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the country.

He had 17.5 sacks in 2004.

Gocong was selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played seven seasons in the league with Philadelphia and Cleveland.

