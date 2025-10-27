Oxnard man arrested for indecent exposure after incident at Camarillo Ross parking lot

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, a 26-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for indecent exposure after a September incident in a Ross parking lot in Camarillo.

On Sep. 23, 2025, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of a Camarillo Ross department store for a reported indecent exposure incident stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that while she was walking through the parking lot, she saw a man seated inside a vehicle "engaging in lewd conduct and exposing himself" and the man then exited his vehicle while continuing his actions despite the woman's presence.

Deputies received a detailed description of the man and detectives obtaining surveillance footage from the shopping center and a nearby traffic camera which was used to identify the man as a 26-year-old Oxnard resident detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 24, 2025, detectives arrested the Oxnard man without incident and he was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for indecent exposure with bail set at $2,500 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.