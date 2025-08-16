Skip to Content
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries from crash in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A three-car crash left a motorcyclist with major injuries on Orcutt Road and Shirley Lane just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The motorcyclist required CPR before being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance, according to the SBCFD.

No other injuries were reported in this accident between the motorcyclist, a sedan and a utility pick-up truck, detailed the SBCFD.

The SBCFD received help from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office personnel, AMR and SMR at the crash scene.

