Santa Maria Police investigating fatal stabbing from Friday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning just before 11:00 a.m. at the 1700 block of Rio Vista.

SMPD officers found a 63-year-old man and took him into custody as a suspect after finding him and a 44-year-old woman with multiple injuries at the scene.

The woman was later helped to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she unfortunately died from her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.