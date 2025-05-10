Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police investigating fatal stabbing from Friday morning

KEYT
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:34 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning just before 11:00 a.m. at the 1700 block of Rio Vista.

SMPD officers found a 63-year-old man and took him into custody as a suspect after finding him and a 44-year-old woman with multiple injuries at the scene.

The woman was later helped to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she unfortunately died from her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Caleb Nguyen

