Santa Maria Hospital joins in on National CPR Week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Marian Regional Medical Center said learning CPR could be the difference between life and death for someone you love.

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of approximately 350,000 Americans each year, according to Marian.

A Dignity Health booth will be at the San Luis Obispo Farmer’s Market Thursday night on Chorro and Higuera Street from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

In addition to Free CPR demonstrations, there will be giveaways and raffles.

Its National CPR and AED Week from June 1-7 and Your News Channel will share a visual CPR demonstration in a live report.