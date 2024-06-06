Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Hospital joins in on National CPR Week

Tony Almanza / KEYT
By ,
New
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Marian Regional Medical Center said learning CPR could be the difference between life and death for someone you love.

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of approximately 350,000 Americans each year, according to Marian.

A Dignity Health booth will be at the San Luis Obispo Farmer’s Market Thursday night on Chorro and Higuera Street from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

In addition to Free CPR demonstrations, there will be giveaways and raffles.

Its National CPR and AED Week from June 1-7 and Your News Channel will share a visual CPR demonstration in a live report.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Marian Regional Medical Center
National CPR Week

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content